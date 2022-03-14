Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Vistry Group (LON:VTY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,480 ($19.39) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 47.78% from the stock’s previous close.

VTY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,560 ($20.44) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Vistry Group from GBX 1,260 ($16.51) to GBX 1,200 ($15.72) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,470 ($19.26) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vistry Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,381.89 ($18.11).

VTY opened at GBX 1,001.50 ($13.12) on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,045.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,127.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Vistry Group has a one year low of GBX 882 ($11.56) and a one year high of GBX 1,351 ($17.70).

About Vistry Group (Get Rating)

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

