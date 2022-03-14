Meggitt (LON:MGGT) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Meggitt (LON:MGGT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 800 ($10.48) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MGGT. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.83) price target on shares of Meggitt in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.48) price target on shares of Meggitt in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 695 ($9.11).

Shares of LON MGGT opened at GBX 760.20 ($9.96) on Monday. Meggitt has a 1-year low of GBX 392.40 ($5.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 846 ($11.08). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 745.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.88. The company has a market capitalization of £5.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.15.

In related news, insider Louisa Burdett sold 8,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 755 ($9.89), for a total value of £65,647.25 ($86,015.79). Also, insider Tony Wood sold 67,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 752 ($9.85), for a total value of £505,855.36 ($662,808.39).

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

