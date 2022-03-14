Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 172 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Okta were worth $9,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in shares of Okta by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Okta by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Okta by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 198,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,164,000 after acquiring an additional 33,306 shares during the period. Jeneq Management LP bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,441,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,118,000. 73.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $718,377.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total transaction of $4,043,348.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,186 shares of company stock valued at $6,369,103. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $302.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Okta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.00.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $154.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of -27.22 and a beta of 1.09. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.51 and a 12-month high of $287.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.10.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative net margin of 65.25% and a negative return on equity of 14.96%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

