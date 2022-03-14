IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 3,444 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,444 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UGI. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in UGI by 27.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in UGI by 185.3% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in UGI by 53.4% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in UGI by 69.4% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in UGI by 31.9% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 77.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $33.11 on Monday. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $33.04 and a 52-week high of $48.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.38.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.30). UGI had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is 27.54%.

In related news, Director Frank S. Hermance bought 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.15 per share, with a total value of $2,479,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 53,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $2,411,078.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,163 shares of company stock worth $5,950,644. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet cut UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

