British American Tobacco’s (BATS) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Several other research firms have also commented on BATS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.79) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,250 ($42.58) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,900 ($51.10) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($55.03) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($52.41) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,701.11 ($48.49).

BATS stock opened at GBX 3,039 ($39.82) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £69.61 billion and a PE ratio of 10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,149.34 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,815.32. British American Tobacco has a one year low of GBX 2,507.50 ($32.86) and a one year high of GBX 3,456.50 ($45.29).

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

