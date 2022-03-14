Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 7,211 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,211 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $12,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 25,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 10,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Finally, Monument Capital Management lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 6,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $135.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.19 and a 200 day moving average of $154.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.32. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.10 and a 12-month high of $178.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. This is a positive change from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.38%.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $58,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

