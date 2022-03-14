Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 1,079 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,808 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $13,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 301 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 323 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 575 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.75, for a total transaction of $399,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $104,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,530 shares of company stock valued at $5,325,043. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EA stock opened at $122.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a PE ratio of 55.10 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.41 and a 200-day moving average of $134.20. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $120.08 and a one year high of $148.93.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 30.63%.

EA has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.81.

Electronic Arts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.