RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (RFM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on March 31st

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.1062 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of NYSEARCA RFM opened at $19.52 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.32. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $19.40 and a 12 month high of $24.77.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

