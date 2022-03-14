Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.760-$0.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $820 million-$860 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $840.63 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLXS. TheStreet lowered shares of Plexus from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plexus from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.46.

Shares of PLXS stock opened at $82.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.28. Plexus has a 12 month low of $72.88 and a 12 month high of $101.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.18.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.21). Plexus had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 12.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Plexus will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 1,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.87, for a total transaction of $140,488.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $235,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,231 shares of company stock worth $624,822. 2.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLXS. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Plexus by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Plexus by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Plexus by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Plexus by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 105,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,152,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors.

