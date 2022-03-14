The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of GGZ stock opened at $13.44 on Monday. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 1 year low of $13.15 and a 1 year high of $17.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 138,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 5.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 321,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter.

The Gabelli Global Small & Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-end management investment trust. Its investment objective is long term capital growth. The company was founded on August 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

