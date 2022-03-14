Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.32 Per Share

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Franco-Nevada has increased its dividend by 6.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Franco-Nevada has a dividend payout ratio of 36.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Franco-Nevada to earn $3.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.9%.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $158.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.05, a P/E/G ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.15. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of $115.85 and a 52 week high of $168.37.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 56.44%. The business had revenue of $327.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FNV shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$194.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$195.00 to C$210.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNV. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franco-Nevada (Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.