DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Purchased by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 68.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DOCU. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 183.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $75.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -214.31, a PEG ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $71.00 and a one year high of $314.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.35.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $580.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total value of $1,788,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total transaction of $5,607,198.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,264 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,574. 3.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of DocuSign from $307.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $165.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $170.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.61.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

