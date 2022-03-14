IFP Advisors Inc Increases Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 1,140.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AR. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,751,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $25,343,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 29.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,041,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $76,015,000 after purchasing an additional 911,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 7.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,237,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $230,186,000 after purchasing an additional 831,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,830,417 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $429,442,000 after purchasing an additional 612,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AR. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Antero Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.81.

Shares of AR stock opened at $26.67 on Monday. Antero Resources Co. has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $27.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 4.04% and a positive return on equity of 7.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

