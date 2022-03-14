American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in American National Group were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in American National Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in American National Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in American National Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in American National Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in American National Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANAT opened at $188.95 on Monday. American National Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.44 and a 12-month high of $195.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $189.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%.

In other American National Group news, Director Frances A. Moody-Dahlberg sold 389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.02, for a total transaction of $73,528.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances A. Moody-Dahlberg sold 21,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.14, for a total transaction of $3,976,479.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,727 shares of company stock worth $12,053,899 over the last quarter. Insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

