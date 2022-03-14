Pendal Group Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,270 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in SEA were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SEA by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SEA by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of SEA by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,385 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,673,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SEA by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SEA by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 98.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SE opened at $91.04 on Monday. Sea Limited has a one year low of $86.35 and a one year high of $372.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.77 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.54.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.33. SEA had a negative net margin of 24.64% and a negative return on equity of 36.72%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SE has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $287.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of SEA from $400.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.50.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

