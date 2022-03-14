Scott D. Vogel Sells 2,500 Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR) Stock

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) Director Scott D. Vogel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.46, for a total transaction of $338,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE AMR opened at $132.73 on Monday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $137.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.30.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The energy company reported $13.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.44 by $2.01. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 324.63% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.00) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc will post 20.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 8,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,226 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMR shares. TheStreet raised Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. B. Riley raised Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

