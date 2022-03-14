Scott D. Vogel Sells 2,500 Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR) Stock

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) Director Scott D. Vogel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.46, for a total transaction of $338,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NYSE AMR opened at $132.73 on Monday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $137.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.30.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The energy company reported $13.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.44 by $2.01. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 324.63% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.00) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc will post 20.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMR shares. TheStreet raised Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. B. Riley raised Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday.
About Alpha Metallurgical Resources (Get Rating)
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alpha Metallurgical Resources (AMR)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.