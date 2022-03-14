Pendal Group Ltd Makes New Investment in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in The Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 86.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 96.8% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 45.2% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.40.

BX opened at $116.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.84 and a 200 day moving average of $128.18. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.34 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.25%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 52,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $3,239,067.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $126.21 per share, with a total value of $631,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 575,604 shares of company stock valued at $37,299,933 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

