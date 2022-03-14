Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases New Position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,844 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Workiva by 1,215.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,270,783 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $179,130,000 after buying an additional 1,174,169 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Workiva by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 738,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,125,000 after buying an additional 11,218 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Workiva by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 690,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,272,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Workiva by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 635,170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,714,000 after buying an additional 51,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Workiva by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 579,463 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,681,000 after buying an additional 253,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

WK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Workiva from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Workiva from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Workiva in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.67.

Shares of NYSE:WK opened at $95.19 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.35. Workiva Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.00 and a 12-month high of $173.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -126.92 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Workiva had a negative net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 39.05%. The company had revenue of $120.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mithun Banarjee sold 7,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $716,382.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $411,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

