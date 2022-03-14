Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS:BDIMF opened at $3.57 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.39. The company has a market cap of $211.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Black Diamond Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.58 and a fifty-two week high of $4.18.
About Black Diamond Group (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Black Diamond Group (BDIMF)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.