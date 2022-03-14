Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:BDIMF opened at $3.57 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.39. The company has a market cap of $211.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Black Diamond Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.58 and a fifty-two week high of $4.18.

About Black Diamond Group (Get Rating)

Black Diamond Group Ltd. engages in renting and selling space rental and modular workforce accommodation. It operates through the following segments: Modular Space Solutions, Workforce Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Modular Space Solutions segment offers modular space rentals for office units, lavatories, storage units, large multi-unit office complexes, classroom facilities, custom manufactured modular facilities, and blast resistant structures.

