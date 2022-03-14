Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) Short Interest Update

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 817,000 shares, a growth of 103.1% from the February 13th total of 402,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

OTCMKTS:ISUZF opened at $12.33 on Monday. Isuzu Motors has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $14.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.15.

About Isuzu Motors

Isuzu Motors Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of heavy-medium and light-duty trucks, buses, passenger vehicle engines, industrial-use diesel engines. Its products include ELF (Extremely Low Frequency) light-duty trucks, forward medium-duty trucks, giga heavy-duty trucks and tractors, gala sightseeing bus, erga route bus, diesel engines for passenger vehicles and industrial use, N-series light-duty trucks, F-series medium-duty trucks, C&E-series heavy-duty trucks and tractors, pick up trucks and others.

