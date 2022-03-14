Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Short Interest Up 104.9% in February

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 531,500 shares, a growth of 104.9% from the February 13th total of 259,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 547,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock opened at $26.64 on Monday. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $27.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a quick ratio of 182.45 and a current ratio of 182.45. The stock has a market cap of $730.36 million, a P/E ratio of 242.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 590.91%.

In other Bluerock Residential Growth REIT news, insider James G. Babb III bought 2,500 shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.66 per share, for a total transaction of $26,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 128.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 29,408 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 180.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 97,098 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the second quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 161.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 49,494 shares during the last quarter. 42.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BRG shares. JMP Securities cut Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from $14.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquiring apartment properties. Its investment objective is to maximize long term stockholder value by investing in properties that shows substantial growth. The company was founded by Jordan B. Ruddy on July 25, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

