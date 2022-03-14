Brokerages Set Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) Target Price at $35.00

Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.00.

IMGO has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research report on Monday, December 13th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Imago BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

In related news, insider Jennifer Peppe sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $266,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura G. Eichorn sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $172,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,260.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMGO. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Imago BioSciences during the third quarter worth $50,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Imago BioSciences by 248.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Imago BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Imago BioSciences during the third quarter worth $106,000. 70.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMGO stock opened at $23.47 on Friday. Imago BioSciences has a 12 month low of $14.61 and a 12 month high of $35.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.43.

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

