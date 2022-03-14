Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Receives $3.38 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.38.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agile Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 341.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 126,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Agile Therapeutics by 558.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,806 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 194,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. Agile Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $2.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.65.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

