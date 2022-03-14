-$0.33 EPS Expected for LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for LianBio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.53) and the highest is ($0.18). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that LianBio will report full-year earnings of ($4.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.16) to ($2.75). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.96). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for LianBio.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LIAN shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of LianBio in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of LianBio in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of LianBio in a report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.58 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of LianBio in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LianBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LianBio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIAN opened at $3.39 on Friday. LianBio has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $16.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of LianBio during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. CNA Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LianBio in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LianBio in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LianBio in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LianBio in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. 62.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LianBio is a cross-border biotechnology company dedicated to bringing medicines to patients principally in China and other major Asian markets. LianBio is based in SHANGHAI, China.

