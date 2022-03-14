UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 1,401 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,345 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $6,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 9.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 54,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 6.4% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 3.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.2% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,639,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 3.4% in the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 153,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares during the last quarter. 71.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total transaction of $483,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BOH opened at $83.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.17. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1 year low of $75.68 and a 1 year high of $99.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.91 and its 200 day moving average is $84.56.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $168.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.51 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 36.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 44.80%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.