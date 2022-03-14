Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Stake Boosted by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $6,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SIG. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 138.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIG has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.29.

Shares of SIG stock opened at $65.73 on Monday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12 month low of $50.01 and a 12 month high of $111.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.54 and a 200-day moving average of $85.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.32%.

In other news, insider Oded Edelman sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $516,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jamie Singleton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $398,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada.

