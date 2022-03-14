UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 211 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,452 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $6,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.68.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 2,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $229,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Curtis Warfield purchased 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.65 per share, with a total value of $223,906.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,209 in the last three months. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $78.80 on Monday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.54 and a 52 week high of $110.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.69 and a 200 day moving average of $88.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The company had revenue of $895.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.57%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

