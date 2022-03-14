Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $86,000 Position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 305,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 100,531 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 962,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 523,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 320.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,561,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FSM opened at $4.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $7.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.99.

Several research firms recently commented on FSM. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.54.

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

