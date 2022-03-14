Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 16,878 Shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) by 51.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,874 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,878 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Hanmi Financial were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAFC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 7,011.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Hanmi Financial by 77,888.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 7,010 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Hanmi Financial by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Hanmi Financial by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Hanmi Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HAFC shares. DA Davidson raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jonestrading lifted their target price on shares of Hanmi Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $24.74 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.95. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $16.67 and a 1-year high of $28.84. The firm has a market cap of $752.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.49. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 16.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.33%.

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

