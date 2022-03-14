Comerica Bank Sells 27,840 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 152,109 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 27,840 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Sabre were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 65.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 333,217 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 131,443 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabre during the second quarter valued at about $727,000. Fundsmith LLP lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 29.0% during the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 20,093,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $237,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511,772 shares in the last quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 4.2% during the third quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society now owns 473,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 11.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 196,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 19,451 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SABR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Sabre from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sabre from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 30,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $300,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold 32,714 shares of company stock valued at $326,476 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

SABR opened at $9.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.89. Sabre Co. has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $16.88.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $500.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.76 million. Sabre had a negative net margin of 54.98% and a negative return on equity of 485.58%. The company’s revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.84) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

