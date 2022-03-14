Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 363,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,996 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $28,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 506,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,733,000 after purchasing an additional 101,726 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 274,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,545,000 after acquiring an additional 17,078 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 146,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,461,000 after acquiring an additional 54,234 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 127,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,965,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 121,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,547,000 after acquiring an additional 43,639 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHAK opened at $63.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.34. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.19 and a 1 year high of $130.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.80 and a beta of 1.47.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SHAK. Truist Financial raised their price target on Shake Shack from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Shake Shack from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Shake Shack from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Shake Shack from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Shake Shack from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.41.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

