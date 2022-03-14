State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,650 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,002,609 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,598,000 after purchasing an additional 394,189 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 150.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,269,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,335 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter worth about $145,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 2.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,954,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,335,000 after acquiring an additional 52,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,216,000 after acquiring an additional 14,756 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $22.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.82. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.68 and a 52-week high of $44.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.00.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The firm had revenue of $635.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on WWW. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.30.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 4,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $105,431.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 4,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $116,116.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wolverine World Wide Profile (Get Rating)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.