Spire Wealth Management Acquires 4,820 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 69.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLDR opened at $74.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.06. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.24 and a 52-week high of $86.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 2.27.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.87. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.09.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

