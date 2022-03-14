Spire Wealth Management Has $974,000 Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. TFO TDC LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 125.0% during the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 46.3% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth $49,000. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.76.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $58.00 on Monday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.32 and a one year high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.41.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.84). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.61%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

