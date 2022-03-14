IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 3,204 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in VICI Properties by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 2,091.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.65.

Shares of VICI opened at $27.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.08. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $33.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.17 and a 200-day moving average of $28.92. The company has a quick ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $383.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.99 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 67.16%. VICI Properties’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.82%.

In other news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

