Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Shares Bought by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LBRDA. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 45.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 388,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,402,000 after buying an additional 121,980 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 54.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 131,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,161,000 after purchasing an additional 46,339 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 48.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,387,000 after purchasing an additional 29,969 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,175,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,928,000 after purchasing an additional 29,574 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth about $27,000. 11.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LBRDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $242.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, Director J David Wargo bought 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $132.15 per share, for a total transaction of $303,945.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 7.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LBRDA stock opened at $135.28 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.82 and a fifty-two week high of $188.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.02.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

