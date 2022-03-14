Lindbrook Capital LLC Purchases 617 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 64.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,580 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.7% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 6,051.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 17.1% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $56.87 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.59. The firm has a market cap of $104.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.76. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $54.25 and a 52 week high of $83.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

