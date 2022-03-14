Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $92,000 Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 238.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,051,000 after buying an additional 48,432 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 82,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,572,000 after buying an additional 9,316 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth $619,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 295.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 77,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,337,000 after buying an additional 58,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 30,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 10,320 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ONEOK news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $2,018,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on OKE shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.14.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $66.06 on Monday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.01 and a 52-week high of $69.90. The company has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.75.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 25.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.31%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

