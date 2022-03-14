Marqeta’s (MQ) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Marqeta’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Marqeta from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Marqeta from $36.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised Marqeta from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Marqeta from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marqeta presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.85.

Get Marqeta alerts:

MQ opened at $10.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.40. Marqeta has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $37.90.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $155.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.79 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 20.63% and a negative net margin of 31.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Marqeta will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MQ. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in Marqeta by 846.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 28,449,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,409,000 after buying an additional 25,444,638 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in Marqeta by 566.7% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 17,476,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,077,000 after buying an additional 14,855,275 shares during the last quarter. Industry Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new position in Marqeta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,049,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Marqeta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,824,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Marqeta by 2,162.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,771,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,093,000 after buying an additional 5,516,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.