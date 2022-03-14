Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE)

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 268 ($3.51) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Sabre Insurance Group to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 202 ($2.65) to GBX 231 ($3.03) in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 263.80 ($3.46).

SBRE opened at GBX 201 ($2.63) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 207.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sabre Insurance Group has a 52 week low of GBX 173.20 ($2.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 276 ($3.62). The firm has a market cap of £502.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36.

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

