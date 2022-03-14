Aviva (LON:AV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Aviva (LON:AV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 468 ($6.13) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.94) target price on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Aviva from GBX 510 ($6.68) to GBX 530 ($6.94) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 540 ($7.08) price target on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 513.60 ($6.73).

AV opened at GBX 409.60 ($5.37) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 427.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 410.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.18, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of £15.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24. Aviva has a one year low of GBX 361.10 ($4.73) and a one year high of GBX 448.80 ($5.88).

In other news, insider Amanda Blanc acquired 131,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 380 ($4.98) per share, for a total transaction of £501,364.40 ($656,924.00). Also, insider Belen Romana Garcia acquired 1,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 411 ($5.39) per share, for a total transaction of £6,769.17 ($8,869.46).

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

