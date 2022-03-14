Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Wr (NYSEARCA:EXD) Position Raised by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Wr (NYSEARCA:EXD – Get Rating) by 499.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,188 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Wr were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Wr by 40.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 105,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 30,099 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Wr during the third quarter valued at about $154,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Wr during the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Wr by 230.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Wr by 2.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EXD opened at $10.96 on Monday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Wr has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $12.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.78.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.0708 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund is a diversified closed-end fubnd managed by Eaton Vance.

The Fund’s primary investment objective is to provide current income and gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation.”

The Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of common stocks and writes call options on one or more U.S.

