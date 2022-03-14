Aries Wealth Management Buys Shares of 35,000 Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,338,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,197,000 after buying an additional 533,062 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 527.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 999,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,956,000 after buying an additional 840,214 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,633,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 681,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after buying an additional 53,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 1,488.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 536,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after buying an additional 503,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Shares of Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $7.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.83 and a 200 day moving average of $7.67. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.06.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.07). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.52% and a negative net margin of 45.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

