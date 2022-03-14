Aries Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 2,443 PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PCAR. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 346.9% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 155,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,729,000 after buying an additional 120,740 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $85.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.86. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $99.48.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alison J. Carnwath sold 29,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $2,693,236.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $1,369,947.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,930 shares of company stock worth $6,647,589. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.54.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

