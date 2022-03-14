14,700 Shares in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) Purchased by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the third quarter worth about $371,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 264.5% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 8,931 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the third quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 334.8% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the period.

MJ stock opened at $8.69 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.53. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 12 month low of $8.47 and a 12 month high of $25.25.

