Aries Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 3,150 Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hologic by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,391,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $397,149,000 after buying an additional 20,373 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Hologic by 0.7% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,142,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $305,780,000 after buying an additional 26,894 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Hologic by 102.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,645,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $199,532,000 after buying an additional 1,336,301 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 187.2% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,519,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $185,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 1.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,068,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $152,674,000 after purchasing an additional 39,395 shares in the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HOLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.78.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $69.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.47. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.10 and a 52 week high of $81.04. The company has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.97. Hologic had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 31.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $155,014.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

