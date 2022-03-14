Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lincoln National by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,263,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,766,000 after purchasing an additional 46,729 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Lincoln National by 1.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,879,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,968,000 after acquiring an additional 51,895 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lincoln National by 6.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,685,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,849,000 after acquiring an additional 97,264 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Lincoln National by 56.1% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,482,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,927,000 after acquiring an additional 532,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Lincoln National by 19.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,078,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,137,000 after acquiring an additional 178,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $60.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.01. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $56.41 and a 12-month high of $77.57.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lincoln National from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.13.

Lincoln National Profile (Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.