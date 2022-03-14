IFM Investors Pty Ltd Lowers Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.6% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 6.2% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.0% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 39,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 7.6% in the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 41.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 3,493 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $180,692.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 15,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $780,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,776 shares of company stock valued at $2,425,689 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:HRL opened at $50.48 on Monday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $53.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.10.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

HRL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.67.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

