IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,518 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XRAY. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter worth about $149,306,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter worth approximately $75,901,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,991,458 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $986,354,000 after buying an additional 1,109,283 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 23.3% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,219,578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $186,897,000 after buying an additional 608,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 164.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 874,925 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,789,000 after buying an additional 543,700 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Shares of XRAY opened at $48.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.13 and a 1-year high of $69.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is presently 22.92%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XRAY. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile (Get Rating)

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.