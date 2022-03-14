Kovack Advisors Inc. Takes Position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 52.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,184,000 after purchasing an additional 27,175 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,966,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,393,000 after purchasing an additional 9,523 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 50.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 7,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 138.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYK opened at $189.45 on Monday. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a 12-month low of $170.16 and a 12-month high of $204.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.90.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

